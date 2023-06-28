HomeTech NewsOffer Alert: Infinix Hot 30i from R$ 1,234

Offer Alert: Infinix Hot 30i from R$ 1,234

Infinix Hot 30i is launched in Brazil with Helio G37, 5,000 mAh battery and competitive price

The Infinix Hot 30i hit the Europeian market at the end of June 2023 with a suggested price of R$ 1,399, but we have good news if you want to save money. It is now possible to purchase the cell phone for R$ 1,234.05 on Amazon in up to 10 interest-free installments with your credit card with the special offer it gives Additional 5% off at checkout.

The Infinix Hot 30i is an entry-level cell phone with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. However, the highlight of this device is the fact that it has 8 GB of RAM, something unusual for devices in this price range and that allows you to run more applications at the same time.

The chipset is MediaTek Helio G37, while the internal storage is 128 GB. Another highlight is the 5,000mAh battery, which promises to have good autonomy with the set.

Finally, the sheet ends with a main camera of 50 MP, secondary for field blur with artificial intelligence and a front camera of 5 MP for selfies and video calls. Connections include 4G support, 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and P2 headphone jack.

Technical specifications
  • 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
    • Waterdrop notch display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Platform MediaTek Helio G37
  • 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM memory
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Auxiliary lens with AI sensor
  • 4G connection, WiFi 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, P2
  • 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • The Infinix Hot 30i is available from Extra for BRL 1,299.
  • The Infinix Hot 30i NFC is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
(updated June 27, 2023, 3:56 PM)

