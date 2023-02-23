Offer Alert: Infinix Hot 20i for R$ 999

The Infinix Hot 20i was launched by the company as a new entry-level smartphone with balanced specifications and a focus on cost-effectiveness. The device sports a simple design with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz on its front.

At the top of the display is the infamous waterdrop notch that houses the 8-megapixel front camera, while at the rear there is a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside an LED flash. This model comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 12 nm lithography — working together with the video card. PowerVR GE8320.