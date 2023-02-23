Offer Alert: Infinix Hot 20i for R$ 999

The Infinix Hot 20i was launched by the company as a new entry-level smartphone with balanced specifications and a focus on cost-effectiveness. The device sports a simple design with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz on its front.
At the top of the display is the infamous waterdrop notch that houses the 8-megapixel front camera, while at the rear there is a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside an LED flash. This model comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 12 nm lithography — working together with the video card. PowerVR GE8320.
The energy demand of the device is met by a huge battery with 5,000 mAh, but charging capacity limited to 10W through a micro USB format connector instead of USB Type-C.
Currently, the Infinix Hot 20i can be found in blue, costing from BRL 999 in cash at Carrefour with the possibility of paying in up to 9 installments of BRL 111.10 without interest on the credit card.
This promotion is available exclusively in black. As with other offers published by TechSmart, this price may also be changed by the listed stores.
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- 60 Hz refresh rate and drop notch
- MediaTek Helio G25 Platform
- GPU PowerVR GE8320
- 3 GB of RAM memory
- 64GB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Main camera with 13 MP sensor
- Extras (connections, readers, certifications and the like)
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging
- Android 12 Go Edition
- Dimensions: 164.8 x 76.4 x 8.75mm
- Weight: 195 grams
Do you intend to invest in that cheap Infinix smartphone? Tell us, comment!
The Infinix Hot 20i is available from Carrefour for BRL 999 and at Extra by BRL 1,299. To see the other 6 offers click here.