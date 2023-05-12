Offer Alert: Infinix Hot 20 5G for BRL 1,599

The Infinix Hot 20 5G was launched in Europe in early May 2023 and it is already possible to purchase one to call your own. The intermediary with support for the new 5G network can be purchased for BRL 1,599 at the Extra store with installments of up to 10 interest-free installments on the credit card.
Speaking now of the specifications, the Infinix Hot 20 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sensitivity to ensure greater fluidity in navigation. At the top of it we find a drop-shaped notch that houses the 8-megapixel front camera.
At the rear, the main camera is dual with a 50 MP primary sensor with f / 1.6 aperture and a depth detection sensor with QVGA resolution.
Internal storage is 128 GB, but can be expanded with a microSD card to total up to 1TB, while RAM is 4 GB+3GB virtual managed by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and the Android 12 system with XOS 10.6 interface.
The battery is 5,000mAh with 18W charging and in the connectivity sector we find Dual SIM 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, dual band Wi-Fi, USB-C, NFC, 3.5 mm input and GPS. The dimensions of the Infinix Hot 20 5G are 166.25 mm x 76.45 mm x 8.93 mm with a weight of 204 grams, which means that it should fit in most pockets.
- 6.6″ IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz
- 240Hz touch sensitivity rate
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 810
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Support for microSD expansion up to 1TB
- Cameras:
- Rear:
- 50 MP f/1.6 main lens
- QVGA depth lens
- Front:
- Main lens with 8 MP sensor
- Connectivity 5G Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, dual band Wi-Fi, USB-C, NFC, 3.5 mm jack and GPS
- 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- Dimensions: 166.25mm x 76.45mm x 8.93mm
- Weight: 204 grams
The Infinix Hot 20 5G is available from Extra for BRL 1,599.