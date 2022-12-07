Offer Alert: ASUS Zenfone 9 from R$ 3,599

Launched in the Europeian market as the new top-of-the-line smartphone from ASUS, the Zenfone 9 stands out for its compact construction and state-of-the-art hardware under the hood. This model displays on its front a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and drop notch for the 12 MP selfie camera. At the back there is a dual camera setup that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor along with a 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 113º angle of view, both positioned vertically.

Ahead, the Zenfone 9 comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, along with the Adreno 730 video card and up to 16 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5), while in the internal storage the user can choose up to 256 GB with UFS 3.1 technology ensuring high reading speed. In connectivity, the phone supports the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0 and 3.5 mm P2 input for headphones. Energy demand is met by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and reverse charging support.

The ASUS Zenfone 9 can currently be found on the national market costing from BRL 3,599 in the version with 6 GB/128 GB of internal storage🇧🇷 This offer is available at Magazine Luiza for cash payment on Pix or in up to 10 installments of R$ 399.90 with a final price of R$ 3,999. Like other offers listed by AllCellularthis may also undergo changes in price and stock without notice from the retailer or responsibility of the site. See the price history below:

5.9-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

12 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor

5G connection, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0 and headphone jack.

4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Android 12 under the ZenUI 9 interface

Dimensions: 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 millimeters

Weight: 169 grams

