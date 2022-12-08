HomeTech GiantsAppleOff air? Spotify users report service instability this Thursday (8)

Off air? Spotify users report service instability this Thursday (8)

Off air? Spotify users report service instability this Thursday (8)
Several users of the audio streaming platform Spotify they are reporting problems using the service this Thursday morning (8). The reports range from music playback does not work until it does not display the lyrics of the songs.

Data from the DownDetector website, which monitors the availability of digital services, point to more than 200 Spotify complaints after 10am today🇧🇷 So far, the platform has not commented on reports of instability.


Still according to user reports, the problem is also happening in the Spotify PC, in addition to applications for mobile operating systems. People from other countries are also reporting errors on the streaming service.

Many people went to twitter complain about failures and demand an explanation of what happened.

And you, did you also have problems accessing Spotify today? Tell us in the comments down below!

