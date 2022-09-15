Off air? Instagram has problems and instability this Wednesday (14)

is presenting several issues for its users this (14). Reports state that the application unexpectedly closes and continually crashes in various operations. The complaints started around 6 am and persist until the time of publication of this article.

Instagram crashed and it’s closing in my face Twitter as always the best pic.twitter.com/aa8KILDhE8 — 🧃 (@darlingjayb) September 14, 2022

According to the DownDetector portal, which analyzes traffic from several portals around the world, the first reports started around 5:43 am, with an increase in complaints at 9:38 am and another peak of instability at 12:28 pm. 91% of complaints come from Instagram users on Android and iOS, with only 6% of people saying they are having issues with the app's feed.

- Advertisement - Meta has not yet commented on what happened, so it is not yet possible to say the cause of the problem. In the meantime, there is no solution for the instability and we do not recommend you to uninstall the app and install it again as some users claim that they are not even able to log in, which ends up generating more frustration. The last instance of instability on Instagram occurred in July 2022, when users reported problems in Directs.