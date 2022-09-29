Of all the myths about coffee, the worst and most unfounded is that it is bad for the heart

One of the most flagrant historical injustices of the ancient world has its epicenter in a diffuse area between Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. The Orona live there, an ancient people who have to their credit the enormous service to humanity of having discovered . Sure, they made it with salt and the planet has come a long way since then, but what would the world be like today without that handful of berries?

Well, to begin with, according to numerous epidemiological studies, we would have many more arrhythmias, more cardiovascular diseases and more associated deaths.

Many things have been said about coffee. That it is addictive (despite the fact that the amounts of dopamine associated with a standard consumption of caffeine cannot activate the so-called “reward circuits” of the brain and, therefore, although abruptly stopping consumption can generate imbalances, we cannot speak of addiction anymore than metaphorically), which produces insomnia (although the effect of caffeine rarely exceeds six hours and, in fact, can cause the opposite), which may be related to the risk of cancer (because if it is not well processed, the amounts of acrylamide can be a problem) or that the darkness of the coffee is associated with its “potency”. Some are true, although most are directly false. What no one can say is that there isn’t tons of research on the cardioprotective effect of this food.

- Advertisement -

Is the best friend of the coffee? That is what studies and research have traditionally been telling us for years. It’s not exactly clear what the reason is, although several experts believe that it is an issue related to the extraordinary “antioxidant” capacity of coffee. Be that as it may, we do not know much about the details related to that consumption. For example, we have no idea of ​​the impact of different coffee preparations on cardiovascular outcomes and survival.

That is why some researchers from the University of Melbourne have got down to work and, using data from the UK Biobank (a huge database for biomedical research), have managed to see what effect the different types of coffee we consume have. about our health.

Two or three cups of coffee. In this case, the researchers have examined the effect of consuming two or three cups of decaffeinated, ground and instant coffee. It is curious that in all three cases, they found an association with significant reductions in mortality and cardiovascular incidents; however, only ground and instant coffees (but not decaf) were associated with a reduction in arrhythmia.

What do we do? Shall we drink coffee? No, that’s not what the study is about. First, because of the experimental design. It is observational: that is, despite the fact that our ability to analyze this type of relationship is becoming finer, causality is more than questionable. It cannot be said that consuming that amount of coffee produces those results. And, second, because a diet should not be defined by studies. It is true that, contrary to the myth, there is very solid evidence that tells us that it is cardioprotective, but the diet is something more complex than a handful of products with exotic properties.

- Advertisement -

It is true that there are food supplements that have solid evidence behind them (coffee is, as I say, one of them) but the vast majority are “balsams of Fierabrás”; things that are useless at all. Thinking about the diet as a whole is becoming more and more important.

Image | Collin Merkel