Odyssey Ark: Samsung starts pre-ordering gamer monitor with Tizen and Mini LED screen; see the price

Samsung has finally started sales of the Ark, its new curved screen gaming originally presented at CES 2022. This Thursday (18), the model became available in several regions — unfortunately, there is still no release date. in Europe — with advanced specifications that come at a price. The Odyssey Ark is available now for $3,499. in the United States. For that price, the takes a 55-inch Mini LED screen with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), 165 Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) with a response time of 1 ms.

With its exclusive support, the “Cockpit Mode” allows the monitor to be used in horizontal orientation, just like other South Korean gamers screens; or in portrait orientation, where the user can create a view that divides the display into three parts to use streaming applications while gaming, among many other possibilities.

The display offers peak brightness of 1000 nits with a default level of 600 nits. The contrast is advantageous and has a maximum ratio of 1,000,000:1 thanks to its 1,056 local dimming zones, also supporting HDR10+ and HDR10+ Gaming content. To ensure frame stability, the monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The Odyssey Ark runs Tizen, so as well as a gaming monitor, this is an ideal device for music and movies thanks to its advanced screen specs, Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, and pre-installed apps that include Netflix, YouTube and Disney Plus. Additionally, Gaming Hub features Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. In Europe, Samsung’s most recent launch in this category is the Odyssey Neo G9 with a giant 49-inch screen and VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification. The model reached the national market with a suggested price of R$13,599.

