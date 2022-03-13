Odysee, an interesting video platform that seeks to be the alternative to YouTube

Although YouTube is undoubtedly one of the most visited digital platforms in the world, That does not mean that they do not have their competition, which is not as small as you must surely be thinking.

Here where the name of Odysee sounds, a relatively new platform that seeks to be a kind of alternative to YouTube, adding a different kind of focus and presenting a different policy than what we find on the big red button platform.

Launched during the month of September 2020, Odysee is a site that has managed to have an important relevance within the internet, and that is that despite only having a little over a year on the network, the platform presents the idea of be a place without restrictions and without any type of censorship. In addition to this, it is based on the LBRY protocol, which turns out to be open source and with an operation that applies blockchain technology.

This comes under the idea of ​​its creator, Jeremy Kauffman, who, like other visionary minds such as Gabriel Weinberg (founder of DuckDuckGo) for example, they seek to go against the system of Google and YouTube in this case, presenting their alternatives open to the public.

Well, this turns out to be something theoretically good, however, it should be noted that, being able to find all kinds of media content there without any type of restriction, you could be finding the other side of the coin regarding many issues, which may have been banned from YouTube for being considered lies or false information.

As for the latter, it is not surprising that the Russian outlet RT, which was banned from YouTube as it was considered as a propaganda machine for Russia in the war with Ukraine, have set up their new base of operations, so to speak, within Odysee and thus continue to maintain their cover.

As in any other platform or social network, you must have a special criterion regarding the news and information that you see, although something that Odysee does promise is block all content that is pornographic and that incites violence.

Now changing the subject and entering the platform interface section, it remains to say that it turns out to be quite similar to any other video hosting page, inevitably similar to what YouTube is but with its different distinctive touches.

On the left side of the screen you can find a content bar, which presents material on education, video games, finance, technology and some others. In addition to this, something special that Odysee presents is that has a currency called LBC, which can be used to watch some paid videos and support content creators.

In short, it could be said that Odysee is a very interesting alternative to YouTube, with the different points that we have explained, and in this way They have come to have more than 8 million users around the world, so it is a platform to keep an eye on in the near future.