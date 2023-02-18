oddballers review: we play dodgeball, and it's childhood right away

- Advertisement -

When one thinks of gaming experiences to share with one’s friends, images of crazy go-kart races in the mythical Mushroom Kingdom easily come to mind, and the reason is obvious: party games are a genre in which Nintendo has been able to grasp all the potential, making some of its franchises such as Mario Party (here you can find our review of Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch) the most fortunate exponents of the category. In recent times, however, there have also been other titles that have been successful in this area, among which we cannot fail to mention Among Us and the very pleasant summer parenthesis offered by Fall Guys.

Simpler in concept, but still based on the multiplayer experience (both online and locally), it is instead OddBallerstitle developed by Ubisoft Mumbai which is proposed as a somewhat bizarre and cartoonish reinterpretation of dodgeball. After a long period of silence, interrupted only by the release of the beta on Steam in 2019, we were finally able to get our hands on the party game of the French house, discovering a potentially very fun game, the realization of which however half convinced us.

“Prisoner ball” in all ways

The idea behind OddBallers is pretty intuitive: in games ranging from 4 to 6 players you challenge each other with shots of the ball, or any other object that can be found on the field, to have supremacy over the opposing team. The concept is simple, but you don’t have to think of something repetitive to the end, because the Ubisoft game offers 18 different modes. These range from the classic “prisoner ball”, where the objective remains to hit the other players to eliminate them (except for the absence of an area that serves as a prison), to decidedly less usual challenges of the sport that gave birth to the dodgeball.

- Advertisement -

Some involve, for example, chasing cheerful hens running around the field to be able to put as many as possible into the appropriate containers, or shearing sheep to accumulate more wool than the rival team – and for this purpose we will be able to use powerful lawnmowers abandoned in the arena . Competitions for which it is necessary to work as a team and let one player take care of the goal, while the others will be entrusted with the task of putting the sticks – or rather, the balls – in the enemy team’s wheels.

For other modalities, however, the subdivision into teams is not foreseen, since it is a match “all against all”; two peculiar examples are “Mascotte”, where in turn each player – promptly dressed as a funny chicken – must dodge the blows of the others to stay alive as long as possible, and “The Barnyard brothers” where it is the goal of all the participants to escape the clutches of the fearsome tractor brothers.

Finishing first or second in these challenges accumulates points, which in turn then determine the winner of the match based on the pre-set length: the short ones require 4 points, the medium ones 7, while the longer ones 11. As for the content, there is also a customization option that allows you to create matches with the game modes you like best, so you can indulge yourself and try your hand at specific competitions. As for player recruitment, we must unfortunately say that in the immediate post-launch period it was not easy to always have a full party, and for this we made use of the convenient bot systemwhose artificial intelligence was able to offer a satisfying challenge nonetheless.

Simple but not trivial

- Advertisement -

As you may have understood, the gameplay of OddBallers is based on a few simple actions: picking up objects, throwing them and (preferably) dodging them. This does not mean that slightly more advanced mechanics are completely absent, such as parry for example. In fact, by performing the dodge with the right timing it is possible to capture the ball just thrown by an opponent for send it back to the sender with unmatched power. Even more central, however, is the presence of friendly fire, which is why you can be hit not only by a ball thrown by your partner, but even by the rebound of one of our throws. And the rebounds, needless to say, provide the gameplay with that touch of strategy that raises the tenor of the challenge.

To this must be added the various obstacles that can be encountered on the field, such as explosive crates or quicksand, which make the clashes somewhat unpredictable, sometimes slipping into really bizarre and funny situations. Another interesting factor, which adds variety to the playful mix of OddBallers is certainly the possibility, for eliminated players, to hinder the remaining players by taking control of some special vehicles, such as the tennis ball machine, hives teeming with angry wasps or poisonous bombs to capitulate on the field in the hope of interrupting some good action by the opposing team. In short, we are faced with a light-hearted and fun party game, even if there is no shortage of uncertainties.

A major limitation of Ubisoft production is in fact that linked to the readability of the action on the screen. If in 4-player games it is still possible to get a clear idea of ​​what is happening on the field, and therefore decide coherently how to move, in 6-player games the visual effects begin to overlap in an all too chaotic way. Not infrequently you are hit by rebounds that are difficult to glimpse in the cacophony of animations and colors, not to mention those situations where it is difficult to understand who is really in the lead, or even find your own character. Although these are limits in a certain sense inherent in the party game genre, in OddBallers they particularly affect the gaming experience, also due to the maps with a somewhat limited area.

Customization and graphic style

As a whole, the visual impact of OddBallers unfortunately leaves something to be desired. The light-hearted and light-hearted style chosen by Ubisoft soon ends up revealing a truly characterless artistic direction, with anonymously designed characters and maps that are unlikely to stick in the mind for their setting. The polygonal count, moreover, is so ungenerous as to suggest a too restrained production effort even for a clearly secondary title given the pedigree of the French house, from which we would have expected a greater interest in the graphic layout of the game.

The impression, entering the rather essential Dashboard, is that of being faced with a botched production, whose graphic aspect has not been cared for in the slightest. As usually happens in other party games, OddBallers is there too a battle pass style progression systemwith rewards to unlock as you accumulate points by winning online matches.

These are cosmetics and clothing with which to customize your avatar: an addition that is more than understandable given the nature of the game, which however is not fully convincing given the particularly low level of detail. And this is a real shame since as an avatar it is possible to select a very nice Rabbid (by the way, have you read the review of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?).