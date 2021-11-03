After the surprise announcement of the change of brand from Facebook to Meta during the Connect 2021 AR / VR business event, it seems that this change will involve much more than the mere change of name of the parent company, since it will mean in turn the dissolution of the Oculus brand.

But do not panic, since again it will be an action almost entirely linked to the change of name under which the new hardware devices will arrive, which they will now become a more essential part of Meta. Thus, a possibly more significant change will also be introduced in the field of software, since Oculus accounts will finally be completely unlinked from Facebook accounts, which will eliminate the need for a social network account to be able to use the headphones.

This is how he has shared it Andrew Bosworth, vice president of augmented and virtual reality at Meta, in a long statement through his profile on the social network, in which he explains that «As we’ve become more focused on work and heard feedback from the VR community more broadly, we’re working on new ways to log into Quest that won’t require a Facebook account, coming sometime next. anus. This is one of our highest priority areas of work internally. “

It is thus one of the most requested changes by users for years, although it seems that it has finally occurred not because of pressure from them, but in a show of once again avoiding the connection with the negative connotations that continue to haunt the Facebook brand, and thus encourage new users who are not interested In creating one of these accounts.

While the company has already advanced that these changes will not be fully implemented until 2022, some users have reported that have already been able to unlink their Facebook accounts from Oculus support, still maintaining access to purchases and most of the non-social functions of the headset.