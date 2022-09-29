October 27: Apple will file its earnings report.

- Advertisement -

events are the most anticipated every year by Apple fans. But we can not ignore other releases that occur once a quarter. We are talking about the presentation in society of the profits that the company has reaped in the last quarter. Are Very valuable information for everyone. We must be vigilant because, although the company no longer announces the terminals sold, we can get an idea and speculate on the future shipment that will see the light.

Apple will surely continue to break records. One more time

27 is the chosen date by the apple company to release its quarterly earnings to the general public. A report that measures the temperature of the general situation of the company in terms of income and expenses. Something that helps a lot, namely the state of health of the company Apple. So far, those reports have consistently indicated that the Tim Cook-led company is head and shoulders above the rest, and that each year, quarter, if we hurry, it climbs a little higher, leaving its rivals a little lower.

At the end of October we will know if he is indeed still climbing positions or if he has taken a short break, because the predictions do not state that there will be a drop. It will surely continue to break earnings records. Something we are used to lately and we are happy about it.

We find the figures that correspond to the quarter covering the months of July, August and September. last quarter, Apple reported revenue of $83 billion. That was a profit of 19.4 billion dollars. Earnings per share hit $1.20.

This review is now very important because we can see if the numbers on the Mac and iPad continue to rise or if, on the contrary, they have frozen a bit. The time of telecommuting has passed a little and almost all companies are gradually returning to normal face-to-face activities and that can influence device sales. On the other hand, the MacBook Air M2 has sure boosted sales.

One thing, the new iPhone 14s that have just been released are not taken into account. Those will go in the next quarter. Hopefully they do not mean the beginning of the decline, taking into account the latest news regarding the production of this iPhone model.