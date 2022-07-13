HomeTech NewsHow to?Oclean X Pro Sonic, the Electric Brush capable of detecting blind areas,...

Oclean X Pro Sonic, the Electric Brush capable of detecting blind areas, now for 55 euros

By Brian Adam
Oclean knows how to innovate in the electric brush sector, and has taken advantage of the Amazon sales to offer discounts on an impressive brush that attracts attention in several points.

Its about Oclean X Pro Sonica brush that is capable of detect blind spots thanks to a built-in 6-axis gyroscope that detects brushing motion and generates blind zone reports based on our brushing techniques, available now for €55.

It has the possibility of detecting 8 dead zones with a feedback function, which helps us to improve the brushing technique and reduce the generation of plaque.

How to read the CIE with a smartphone? The procedure on iPhone and Android

In addition to the dead zone detection system, it also stands out for:

1 . Reports on mobile

Oclean X Pro Sonic

We can synchronize the brush with the mobile app to see personalized daily, weekly and monthly brushing reports, with patterns. These reports are designed to help us develop healthier habits.

In addition to a blind spot summary and brushing report, offer the ability to customize the brushing plan.

two. smart training
Oclean X Pro Sonic

It has a color screen on the brush itself that shows a cleaning report, which helps to know if we have brushed 100%, notifying the cleaning points lost.
Oclean X Pro Sonic

3. perfect pressure

It has a pressure sensor that perfectly protects the teeth and gums. When there is a lot of pressure, the vibration of the toothbrush stops, all controlled by an AI trained specifically for the subject.

This prevents damage, bleeding and discomfort in general.

Four. custom brush

Amazon Music launches a new ‘DJ Mode’ that will put an end to the monotony

It has 3 cleaning programs with different intensity levels (cleansing, whitening, massage), as well as 32 adjustable intensity levels for cleaning mode. The goal is to offer the most suitable model and the right intensity for each one.

5. Fast charge
Oclean X Pro Sonic

Mounts magnetically to the wall or mirror to save space. With a single charge we can use it for 30 days.

6. Deep cleaning
Oclean X Pro Sonic

It has up to 82,000 movements/min of micro-vibrations to offer a powerful and complete oral cleaning experience.

Links and prices

It is available in various colors for 55.99 euros:

  • Oclean X Pro Sonic Blue. Click here
  • Oclean X Pro Sonic Green. Click here
  • Oclean X Pro Sonic Pink. Click here
  • Oclean X Pro Sonic Purple. Click here

It is also possible to buy refill on the Oclean website, from 39.99 to 19.99, and a 20% discount if the order exceeds 39. You can also use the code 20OFFA.

