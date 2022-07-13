Oclean X Pro Sonic, the Electric Brush capable of detecting blind areas, now for 55 euros

Oclean knows how to innovate in the electric brush sector, and has taken advantage of the Amazon sales to offer discounts on an impressive brush that attracts attention in several points.

Its about Oclean X Pro Sonica brush that is capable of detect blind spots thanks to a built-in 6-axis gyroscope that detects brushing motion and generates blind zone reports based on our brushing techniques, available now for €55.

It has the possibility of detecting 8 dead zones with a feedback function, which helps us to improve the brushing technique and reduce the generation of plaque.

In addition to the dead zone detection system, it also stands out for:

1 . Reports on mobile



We can synchronize the brush with the mobile app to see personalized daily, weekly and monthly brushing reports, with patterns. These reports are designed to help us develop healthier habits.

[mb_related_posts2]

In addition to a blind spot summary and brushing report, offer the ability to customize the brushing plan.

two. smart training



It has a color screen on the brush itself that shows a cleaning report, which helps to know if we have brushed 100%, notifying the cleaning points lost.



3. perfect pressure

It has a pressure sensor that perfectly protects the teeth and gums. When there is a lot of pressure, the vibration of the toothbrush stops, all controlled by an AI trained specifically for the subject.

This prevents damage, bleeding and discomfort in general.

Four. custom brush

It has 3 cleaning programs with different intensity levels (cleansing, whitening, massage), as well as 32 adjustable intensity levels for cleaning mode. The goal is to offer the most suitable model and the right intensity for each one.

5. Fast charge



Mounts magnetically to the wall or mirror to save space. With a single charge we can use it for 30 days.

6. Deep cleaning



It has up to 82,000 movements/min of micro-vibrations to offer a powerful and complete oral cleaning experience.

Links and prices

It is available in various colors for 55.99 euros:

Oclean X Pro Sonic Blue. Click here

Oclean X Pro Sonic Green. Click here

Oclean X Pro Sonic Pink. Click here

Oclean X Pro Sonic Purple. Click here

It is also possible to buy refill on the Oclean website, from 39.99 to 19.99, and a 20% discount if the order exceeds 39. You can also use the code 20OFFA.