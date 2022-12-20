Occurrences during 99 trips have a reduction of up to 40% in Brazil in 2022

The mobility platform 99 released an annual balance sheet that identified a reduction of up to 40% in trips per million rides performed on the platform from January to October 2022, compared to the same period last year. According to the 99 application survey, the incidents are related to verbal aggression against drivers and passengers. The same happened with occurrences of sexual violence (-19%) and physical aggression (-14%).

When all types of incidents against drivers and passengers are considered, the reduction was 14.7%, compared to the same period in 2021, which shows a downward trend in cases of threat to life or physical integrity. “99’s commitment to the safety of drivers and passengers is permanent. We managed to achieve a significant reduction in incidents during trips, however, for us, the tolerable rate of occurrences is zero and we continue to invest to offer even more safety”, said the director of Consumer Experience at 99, Priscilla Ferreira.





Also according to 99, it is estimated that, by 2024, more than R$ 150 million will still be invested, compared to approximately R$ 100 million invested this year in continuous improvements to the platform and care for drivers. To improve the company's communication with its users and society, 99 updated its Community Guide. Made in partnership with the Ethos Institute, the project seeks to encourage behavior and practices to improve interaction during travel.

