Obscura 3 Camera, the application has returned with news

One of the most popular and professional apps for iOS is Obscura Camera. This application has stood out among others for its handling of controls, its efficiency and practicality when it comes to being able to take photos with your iPhone. dark 3 has been released this week by the developer ben mccarthy. Part of its interface has been quite renewed, with new capture modes and some other news.

Obscura 3 Camera and its novelties

The redesign of the app was primarily to update the design and make it look much more modern. The controls have also been redesigned and now they can be handled with different methods, one of them is through gestures combined with haptic feedback. Unfortunately and for those who were fans of the old Obscura design, the classic “control wheel” is no longer used. “It’s the closest thing to using a DSLR on a Smartphone,” said the developer.

And there’s so much more: Apple Watch Companion App.

Game Controller Support.

Custom Presets.

Themes!

So many alternate App Icons. pic.twitter.com/xTeWOO5CW2 — Ben McCarthy (@BenRiceM) February 17, 2022

Obscura 3 has introduced in this new update, new ways of capturing in order to get the maximum potential of the iPhone’s cameras. The app brings five different modeseach with different purposes: Photo, Photo Pro, Depth, Live Photo and Video.