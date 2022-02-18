Tech NewsApps

Obscura 3 Camera, the application has returned with news

By: Brian Adam

One of the most popular and professional apps for iOS is Obscura Camera. This application has stood out among others for its handling of controls, its efficiency and practicality when it comes to being able to take photos with your iPhone. dark 3 has been released this week by the developer ben mccarthy. Part of its interface has been quite renewed, with new capture modes and some other news.

Obscura 3 Camera and its novelties

The redesign of the app was primarily to update the design and make it look much more modern. The controls have also been redesigned and now they can be handled with different methods, one of them is through gestures combined with haptic feedback. Unfortunately and for those who were fans of the old Obscura design, the classic “control wheel” is no longer used. “It’s the closest thing to using a DSLR on a Smartphone,” said the developer.

Obscura 3 has introduced in this new update, new ways of capturing in order to get the maximum potential of the iPhone’s cameras. The app brings five different modeseach with different purposes: Photo, Photo Pro, Depth, Live Photo and Video.

The multifunctional app also helps creative photographers by allowing users can choose between different aspect ratios like: 4.3, 16:9, 2:1 and also square. Also, it is possible that when shooting in RAW, Obscura now saves both the cropped image and the original image in separate files so as not to lose the option to crop the photo.

Now, more new features are coming, they are the advanced adjustment with white balance, manual exposure, focus peaking and different options for the format.

The app has now sought to be much more practical than before, so now it has added a better view both in the library and in the order of the albums. The view option allows you to hide screenshots and even memes or other photos to reduce clutter. In addition, it has now improved the classification functions to better mark and qualify the captured photos.

Obscura 3 Camera is now available on the App Store at only 8.9 euros as a single purchase. This means, and it is important to mention, that there are no in-app purchases or additional subscriptionswhich is quite welcome at the moment.

