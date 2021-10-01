OBSBOT Meet, a 4K webcam that protects your privacy

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has forced work from home, and with it privacy concerns when addressing business video calls, since participants were also sharing a bit of their home with other colleagues.

To address this situation, the main technology companies have incorporated mechanisms to blur the background, or even replace it with a static image, through the use of Artificial Intelligence technologies throughout video call sessions, thus protecting the privacy of the home. .



Now, the makers of OBSBOT cameras have opted for a new solution: their new 4K webcam called OBSBOT Meet, a device that is capable not only to blur the background but also to be able to replace the natural background with an image of your choice, as configured, simply by pressing the button available at the top.

To do this, OBSBOT Meet It has an integrated Artificial Intelligence chip that houses a deep learning neural network algorithm, in charge of processing in the blurring or replacement of the background, thus avoiding the need to use extra applications to install on the desktop computers themselves, which could slow down their performance.

OBSBOT Meet too It has a small cap for the lens, and it even allows it to be disconnected by long pressing the top button, or by means of a physical switch available on its own cable.

From Osbot they also take out chest with the image quality that is capable of capturing thanks to the 1 / 2.8 ″ Sony sensor, capable of capturing video at 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps.

The voice capture range also exceeds other webcams, being able to reach up to three meters away, with the ability to obtain audio with total clarity. And if that wasn’t enough, its simple design also gives it a personality of its own.

Compatible with macOS and Windows, this device is collecting financing on the Indiegogo collective financing platform, reaching more than 1,000% of the financing goal set, with 43 more days remaining in the campaign, and can still be purchased from the equivalent of 111 euros onwards, plus expenses of shipments, with shipments to any part of the world throughout the next month of January 2022.

By the way, Obsbot is also raising funding for Osbot Tiny 4K, an improved version of Obsbot Tiny that we already saw at the time, and that tracks the participant through its rotating camera.

More information: Indiegogo