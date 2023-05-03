OBS Studio now supports streaming on YouTube with the AV1 codec

Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) Studio is a free and open source application more than well-known by streamers, available for Windows, Linux and macOS, since through it they can carry out their recordings and take their broadcasts live to video platforms like YouTube.

This week, the OBS Project launched version 29.1 beta, highlighting among all its novelties the arrival of compatibility with AV1 for transmissions to YouTube, which in practice means being able to offer higher quality images using a lower bit rate.



Better image quality at a lower bit rate

Among others, those streamers who regularly share their games online can benefit from this compatibility, being able to reach a greater number of people, as less bandwidth is needed, transmissions at higher resolutions and speeds (fps) of their best games games.

The well-known graphics manufacturer Nvidia, which is also within the group of companies that has developed the AV1 codec, wanted to provide more information about this launch, pointing out as an example that 4K transmissions at 60 fps with a width Bandwidth at 10 Mbps, compared to 20 Mbps with the H.264 codec, makes AV1 transmissions reach a wider audience.

Also note that YouTube’s support for the AV1 codec came with the improved RTMP (Real Time Messaging Protocol) thanks to a recent update, which makes it possible to support newer video formats, although the Enhanced RTMP also supports HDR videos, although OBS has not yet implemented its support.

Further improving AV1 encoding with Nvidia graphics

But Nvidia goes further, pointing out that the combination of AV1 streams with GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs enables up to 50% more efficient encoding thanks to the eighth-generation NVENC (NVIDIA Encoder), which allows intensive work to be moved from encoding during transmission from the CPU to dedicated hardware on the GPU, further suggesting that NVENC preserves video quality more accurately than competitive encoders.

Available in the new OBS Studio beta

In any case, those users who want to use AV1 in their live broadcasts to YouTube with OBS Studio, should take into account that this feature is currently in a beta version, which can lead to possible errors on both the OBS Studio side as well as on the YouTube side.

More information: Nvidia

Image Credit: OBS Project