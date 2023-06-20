Oasis: The AI ​​revolution in voice transcriptions

- Advertisement -

The future of voice memos has arrived with Oasisan innovative application of Artificial intelligence that not only transcribes but synthesizes and summarizes your voice notes, adding a new dimension to verbal communication.

How does Oasis work?

To use Oasis, you simply download the app, choose your desired output format and start recording. The application is available for both iOS as for Android (on waiting list), and supports recordings of up to 10 minutes. You can also use the web at theoasis.com

As you speak, Oasis removes unnecessary nuances like babble and repetition, leaving a clear and concise message. The AI ​​then synthesizes and summarizes your pitch, giving you useful outputs like email drafts, outlines, and more.

Oasis and its impact on everyday life

Oasis proves useful in multiple scenarios of daily life, such as writing emails while commuting to work, making journal entries while looking out the window, or outlining a presentation at the gym.

Oasis Pricing and Features

Oasis offers a free start with an initial allocation of 30 credits. Thereafter, subscriptions start at $5/month or $50/year, and a Pro version is available for $150/year.

Even though the app currently only supports English, the company plans to support more than 30 languages ​​in the near future. On the other hand, Oasis presents privacy problems since it processes the recordings through third parties. However, they plan to switch to on-device processing.

Competition and alternatives to Oasis

otter, Description and supernormal.com they are direct competitors of Oasis. alternatives like audiopen and blocks they offer similar features, albeit with their own unique advantages and approaches.

Oasis represents a significant step towards a future where artificial intelligence not only transcribes our words, but also synthesizes and summarizes them, providing greater clarity and efficiency in communication. Although there are challenges, such as privacy concerns and a language barrier, its potential is undeniable.

