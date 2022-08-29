NZone 50 Pro is announced with Dimensity 700, 50 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery

China Mobile has launched a new cell phone in the country: the NZone 50 Pro. Its familiar design reveals an interesting detail: it is a renamed version of the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro.
For those who don’t know, Huawei has been developing cell phones for several telecommunications companies in the country for years, but they don’t carry their brand and offer 5G connectivity.
The NZone 50 Pro is very similar to the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro, with the main differences being the chipset and connectivity.
While the original model had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 platform, the new one has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 platform with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 40W fast charging.
The NZone 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution (2388 x 1080 pixels), 500 nits peak brightness, 90 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz touch sampling.
In terms of cameras, it has a triple module at the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor and dual macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front sensor.
Among other highlights, the device has a digital reader on the side, headphone jack, 8.4 mm thick and weighs 195 grams.
The Nzone 50 Pro was only released in China and pre-orders are open, with the device hitting stores on September 2nd. In color options, it comes in black, green, blue and white. Check the official prices below:
- 8GB + 128GB – ¥1,799 (~R$ 1,310)
- 8GB + 256GB – ¥1,999 (~BRL 1,460)