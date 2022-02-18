Nvidia’s GeForce Now now comes with Discord integrations

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud game streaming platform, is bringing a new update to its desktop app for PC and Mac platforms, incorporating Discord both to allow logins as well as to make it easier for users to share the game titles they are currently engaged in.

In this way, GeForce Now continues its trend of adding third-party service and platform integrations to your app over timethe integration of Discord being highlighted as it is the quintessential platform for sharing and conversing in the community about games, despite the fact that Discord has also wanted to diversify into other areas in recent years.



Logically, those who already have a user account in GeForce Now will not need to use their Discord accounts if they had it, rather serving Discord users who want to be part of GeForce Now.

In any case, using Discord as a login is somewhat optional, in addition to other existing login options.

When it comes to the possibility of sharing games on Discord, it is the first cloud game streaming service to do so, although it has been closely supported by local game platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

According to GeForce Now:

The new GeForce NOW update improves login options for gamers by supporting Discord as a convenient login and new account creation option for your NVIDIA accounts. Members can now use their Discord logins to access their GeForce NOW accounts. That’s one less password to remember. Update 2.0.38 in the GeForce NOW apps for PC and Mac also supports Discord’s Rich Presence feature, which allows members to easily display the game they’re currently playing in their Discord user status. The feature can be enabled or disabled through the GeForce NOW settings menu.

And along with these news, Nvidia’s GeForce Now has also been launching new games throughout this weeksuch as SpellMaster: The Saga, Galactic Civilizations III, among others.

We do not know if rival services will take any similar action, and more so in cases such as Google and Microsoft, while Amazon could use Twitch to carry out a deeper integration.

Via: 9to5Google