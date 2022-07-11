NVIDIA would have delayed the GeForce RTX 40 to December

- Advertisement -

Those of you who read us daily already know the most important keys to the GeForce RTX 40, and you are aware of everything that is happening in the graphics card market. It is happening right now a major arrival on the second-hand market of graphics cards that were used to mine cryptocurrencies, a problem that joins a growing stock of new models and a demand that does not take off.

It goes without saying that, with this scenario, the situation is not ideal for launching a new generation of graphics cards, Rather it is the opposite. With all this in mind, the information that is beginning to emerge and that points to a possible delay of the GeForce RTX 40 makes a lot of sense, and we must take into account that this possible delay could also affect the Radeon RX 7000the next generation of graphics cards from AMD.

Initially, the launch of the GeForce RTX 40 was scheduled for the month of July. Subsequently, several sources emerged who said that they had been delayed to September, then to October and now we are talking about december, that is, at the end of this year. Something similar happened with the Radeon RX 7000 series, although the information we have seen has not directly quoted them, so we have doubts about what could really happen with them.

It’s important to put attention on we may be talking about a delay in terms of availability, and that the presentation date of the GeForce RTX 40 remains unchanged. If this is fulfilled, said generation would be presented between September and October, but the first units would not reach the market until November or December. Right now all the doors are open, so we can only wait to see what NVIDIA does.

How long could NVIDIA delay the GeForce RTX 40?

It is a very interesting question, and the truth is that I think it will all depend on what AMD does. If AMD launches the Radeon RX 7000 in September, it is likely that NVIDIA will choose to try to launch its GeForce RTX 40 as soon as possible so as not to leave the Sunnyvale company alone. Nevertheless, this will also depend on what AMD presentsthe actual availability of their new products, their performance and their price.

On the other hand, it will also depend how long it takes for the market to “digest” the stock accumulated number of graphics cards, and in this sense the second-hand market is going to play a very important role. In any case, NVIDIA has a fairly comfortable position in terms of market share, so it could easily afford a relatively “marked” delay of the GeForce RTX 40.

