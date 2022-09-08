NVIDIA will present the GeForce RTX 40 on September 20

- Advertisement -

has scheduled during the course of the GTC 2022 the transmission of an event called “ Beyond” which is expected to be the official ation of Ada Lovelace, the new generation/architecture of the company that will be marketed through the graphics GeForceRTX40.

“GeForce Beyond” is scheduled for the day 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Peninsular Spain time and will feature the presence of Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. Jensen Huang himself will deliver a speech during the opening of GTC 2022 in which he will review advances in technologies related to video games, content creation, artificial intelligence and graphics, sectors in which the company has shown considerable strength for years.

- Advertisement -

It remains to be seen if “GeForce Beyond” ends up really being the presentation event of the RTX 40 graphics, but the name is already in charge of raising the expectation before an event that will surely occur.

The specifications of the different models and ranges of GeForce RTX 40 have been dancing over the course of the weeks, but it seems that the jump to TSMC’s 5nm process, increased level 2 cache, increased number of active Streaming Multiprocessor (SM) units, presence of 4th generation Tensor cores and 3rd generation RT cores These are characteristics that can almost be taken for granted. Added to all this is the possible arrival of the third generation of DLSS, NVIDIA’s well-known supersampling technology.

As for the graphics that would be presented at the event, in recent weeks the GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition has gained strength, of which an alleged photograph was recently leaked. It cannot be ruled out that it is accompanied by the RTX 4090 and/or the RTX 4070.

- Advertisement -

On Ada Lovelace, it is possible that it is a significant jump compared to Amperewith a GeForce RTX 4090 that could double the performance of the RTX 3090. Of course, this improvement, if confirmed, would be accompanied by an increase in energy consumption.

In short, that the event in which GeForce RTX 40 (or at least some of the high-end models) would be presented will be held on September 20, 2022. It is important to keep in mind that the 17 hours do not necessarily refer to the moment in which the graphics will be presented, but NVIDIA has already been in charge of putting long teeth on the staff.