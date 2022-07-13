Nvidia: Why the RTX 3090 Ti FE price is crashing

It’s a price so low it’s hard to believe, and yet: the RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, the traditionally most expensive graphics card in the Nvidia catalog, is today only $ 1,600 on Best Buy. The retailer therefore offers it at a price below the manufacturer’s recommended price, further proof that the market is finally picking up after months of trouble.

Want further proof that the price of graphics cards has dropped drastically? We have found the best possible example for you. To date, as noted by our colleagues from VideoCardz, the RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is only $ 1599.99 on the American site BestBuy. If that still seems too expensive to you, which at first glance is completely understandable, the thing is all the same particularly impressive once put in context.

First, it should be noted that this is indeed the Founders Edition version of the graphics card, i.e., traditionally at Nvidia, the most expensive version of the device because produced by the manufacturer itself and not by one of its partners such as MSI or Gigabyte. Thus, as BestBuy notes, the RTX 3090 Ti was still, until recently, offered at 1999.99 dollars, or 400 dollars more.

On the same subject: The RTX 4090 would be 2 times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, it breaks all power records

Why the price of this graphics card is a miracle

Which brings us to our second point. For several years, the price of graphics cards has been in free fall, thanks among other things to the efforts of manufacturers to bail out stocks, but also the crash of cryptocurrencies which has discouraged many miners. A few months ago, it was still almost impossible to find an Nvidia or AMD card at a reasonable price.

As an example, the RTX 3090 Ti was selling for over $4000 for some models when it was released. Today, it is marketed at a price lower than that of the MSRP, that is to say the price recommended by Nvidia. If it is not the first of its range to reach this point, it is however quite a symbol that the most expensive graphics card joins its comrades.