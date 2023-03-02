NVIDIA uses AI to improve the quality of the videos you play in the web browser

Nvidia shared more details about its new RTX VSR technology, which uses the power of AI to improve video quality based on your monitor’s resolution.

A process that will be carried out automatically just by activating an option, and that will allow you to enjoy any video content with your 4K monitor.

Nvidia scales video quality to match monitor resolution

While 1440p resolution monitors are great for enjoying videos to the fullest, we won’t always find 4K content, whether it’s on Netflix, YouTube or any other platform. So we have a super monitor to view content or video transmissions with lower resolution.

Nvidia wants to provide a solution to users who bet on their graphics cards with a new technology that promises to scale the resolution of the videos to match the resolution of the monitor

With the RTX VSR, users of GeForce RTX 40 and 30 series GPUs can take advantage of AI to upscale lower resolution content up to 4K, matching the resolution of their display. The AI ​​removes blocky compression artifacts and improves video sharpness and clarity.

That is, it takes a low-resolution video, and through the AI ​​model, and improves its quality so that users can enjoy it on their 4K monitors. A processing that promises incredible results, since it eliminates common defects in scaling, such as the lack of sharpness in the details or the grotesque marking of the edges.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will not work with any type of monitor, since the resolution must be greater than 1080p. And another of the requirements is that the computer has a GeForce RTX 30 or 40 series graphics card. And of course, have the corresponding drivers.

Where can this dynamic be applied? On any video or stream you’re watching from the latest versions of Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. If you meet all these requirements, just go to the Nvidia control panel and activate the option Adjust video image settings >> Super resolution.

Once you enable this option, the process of scaling the video quality to match the screen resolution will begin.