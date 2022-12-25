NVIDIA updates RTX Portal with tweaks to improve RTX Remix compatibility

THE NVIDIA released an update for Portal RTX with some tweaks to improve RTX Remix compatibilitya modding platform to create RTX remasters of classic games. The news should encourage even more creators. According to NVIDIA Technical Lead Alex Dunn, the newThe RTX Remix build arrives with some more critical bug fixes and other minor improvements, including the much-requested low and mid graphics presets.





“We’ve taken a look at some of the common issues the community is experiencing and compiled some fixes that we feel are low risk enough to include in the RTX patched Portal,” shared the technician. Alex Dunn pointed out that all RTX Remix compatibility issues reported by the community have not been fixed, but that a good part of the difficulties should be resolved and this will help resolve some of the conflicts in the tool.