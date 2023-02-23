NVIDIA Studio Line Notebooks Equipped with GeForce RTX 4000 GPUs Launch

A NVIDIA announced yesterday, Wednesday (23), the launch of new notebooks from the studio that are equipped with video cards GeForce RTX 4000. These devices are aimed at users who create audiovisual content on the go. The new ones laptops from the NVIDIA Studio line equipped with GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 GPUs, which offer advanced video editing and 3D rendering features. Notebooks are manufactured by partner brands ASUS, gigabyte It is samsung.





According to NVIDIA, the new laptops are “thinner, lighter, quieter” and “dramatically exceed the performance of the last generation”. The notebooks include the ASUS (ROG Flow Z13), GIGABYTE (Aero 14 and Aero 16) and Samsung (Galaxy Book3 Ultra). - Advertisement - These new devices feature support for NVIDIA Studio technologies, which include hardware acceleration for 3D, video and AI workflows, RTX hardware optimizations in over 110 creative apps and company-exclusive apps.

In addition, NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and 5th generation Max-Q technology power the latest GeForce RTX laptop GPUs and promise to deliver greater efficiency thanks to DLSS 3, among other features. GeForce RTX 4050 mobile graphics cards, for example, offer access to accelerated AI features, including 54% faster Topaz Video performance for image upscaling and deinterlacing, according to NVIDIA’s own data.