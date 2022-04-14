NVIDIA SHIELD TV updates again: many bug fixes and improvements

NVIDIA Shield TV has yet to update: the version 9.0.2 of the SHIELD Experience (this is the official name of the Android TV software) is being distributed for all compatible set-top boxes – that is, all those ever released by the company from 2015 until today. As you can imagine from the version number, the news are not particularly striking: mostly they are bug fixes and various improvements to the user experience. We briefly list:

Improvements Plex support for the latest Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD DVB-T tuner (Europe only) Added useful notifications when connecting or formatting removable storage devices

Video / Display Fixed a bug that prevented AI upscaling from changing in the Netflix app (SHIELD 2019 only) Fixed a bug where other apps used the refresh rate set in Kodi Fixed a problem in playing Dolby Vision content when SHIELD is connected to Philips TVs The option has been added in the developer options to use the Rec.709 profile for HD video by default to improve color quality (may cause crashes in Apple TV + or Paramount + apps Audio Fixed an audio stability issue on Bluetooth or USB headphones when Dolby Audio processing is enabled (SHIELD 2019 only) Fixed a bug where surround upmix stops working after playing Dolby audio streams Fixed audio issues when connecting headphones to the SHIELD 2015 controller / gamepad

Archiving Improved file transfer speeds Fixed a bug in copying files via the local network from Mac computers to removable storage on SHIELD Fixed a freeze in data transfer from internal to external storage Fixed an issue where files copied via local network do not appear until SHIELD is restarted Fixed an issue where the Dolphin emulator was unable to write to NAS Fixed a bug showing SD card notification when launching apps Fixed an issue where the Documents UI was unable to access folders on external storage media

Accessories Fixed pairing issue with DualShock 3, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X | S, and Switch Pro Fixed bug where Xbox 360 gamepads would send digital directional pad commands twice Fixed the bug that did not disconnect the Bluetooth headphones on standby despite the relative option being enabled

HDMI Fixed some cases where the SHIELD does not go into standby after a command received via HDMI-CEC



Various Fixed a crash of Google Play Games (SHIELD 2015-2017) Fixed a bug when streaming on Twitch using NVIDIA Share Fixed “Database insertion failure” bug when registering via NVIDIA Share Fixed a screenshot capture issue in GeForce NOW using NVIDIA Share Fixed an issue where the DVR function in the Channels app was not recording properly Fixed a bug in the Mouse Toggle app where the spin button was not detected Fixed an issue with the entire system freezing when returning to the homescreen after being in Kodi with the “sync frame rate” function enabled Fixed a crash caused by database issues in apps like CW, Atresplayer, and SVT Play Fixed some localization issues with the Canadian language



Some remain known issues: