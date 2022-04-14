NVIDIA SHIELD TV updates again: many bug fixes and improvements

NVIDIA Shield TV has yet to update: the version 9.0.2 of the SHIELD Experience (this is the official name of the Android TV software) is being distributed for all compatible set-top boxes – that is, all those ever released by the company from 2015 until today. As you can imagine from the version number, the news are not particularly striking: mostly they are bug fixes and various improvements to the user experience. We briefly list:
-
Improvements
- Plex support for the latest Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD DVB-T tuner (Europe only)
- Added useful notifications when connecting or formatting removable storage devices
-
Video / Display
- Fixed a bug that prevented AI upscaling from changing in the Netflix app (SHIELD 2019 only)
- Fixed a bug where other apps used the refresh rate set in Kodi
- Fixed a problem in playing Dolby Vision content when SHIELD is connected to Philips TVs
- The option has been added in the developer options to use the Rec.709 profile for HD video by default to improve color quality (may cause crashes in Apple TV + or Paramount + apps
- Audio
- Fixed an audio stability issue on Bluetooth or USB headphones when Dolby Audio processing is enabled (SHIELD 2019 only)
- Fixed a bug where surround upmix stops working after playing Dolby audio streams
- Fixed audio issues when connecting headphones to the SHIELD 2015 controller / gamepad
-
Archiving
- Improved file transfer speeds
- Fixed a bug in copying files via the local network from Mac computers to removable storage on SHIELD
- Fixed a freeze in data transfer from internal to external storage
- Fixed an issue where files copied via local network do not appear until SHIELD is restarted
- Fixed an issue where the Dolphin emulator was unable to write to NAS
- Fixed a bug showing SD card notification when launching apps
- Fixed an issue where the Documents UI was unable to access folders on external storage media
-
Accessories
- Fixed pairing issue with DualShock 3, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X | S, and Switch Pro
- Fixed bug where Xbox 360 gamepads would send digital directional pad commands twice
- Fixed the bug that did not disconnect the Bluetooth headphones on standby despite the relative option being enabled
-
HDMI
- Fixed some cases where the SHIELD does not go into standby after a command received via HDMI-CEC
-
Various
- Fixed a crash of Google Play Games (SHIELD 2015-2017)
- Fixed a bug when streaming on Twitch using NVIDIA Share
- Fixed “Database insertion failure” bug when registering via NVIDIA Share
- Fixed a screenshot capture issue in GeForce NOW using NVIDIA Share
- Fixed an issue where the DVR function in the Channels app was not recording properly
- Fixed a bug in the Mouse Toggle app where the spin button was not detected
- Fixed an issue with the entire system freezing when returning to the homescreen after being in Kodi with the “sync frame rate” function enabled
- Fixed a crash caused by database issues in apps like CW, Atresplayer, and SVT Play
- Fixed some localization issues with the Canadian language
Some remain known issues:
- Problems constantly reconnecting with the Xbox Elite 2 controller
- Free space is reported incorrectly when using the SMB server
- AI upscaling does not work when streaming GeForce Now HDR 1080p content
- Resolution is limited to 1080p when using ADB for screenshot capture
- Unable to access Google or Netflix when using a restricted profile
- Change in mapping (widening vs black bars) in 16: 9 content passed to 16:10
- When the refresh rate switcher is enabled in the network debugging feature pop-ups appear randomly asking for device authorization on the network
- Problems with casting in NowTV
- Problems with pairing and key mapping in the Razer Serval Bluetooth Controller
