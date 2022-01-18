Nvidia Shield TV, the update to Android 11 is not free from bugs, quite the contrary

It is almost impossible that a “heavy” firmware update like the one that brought Android 11 to Nvidia Shield TV in recent days does not have at least some small bug. It would be better if there were not, it is clear, especially in consideration of the pre-launch tests that are normally carried out by all manufacturers before starting distribution to users, precisely to minimize the presence of instability and malfunctions. Which in reality however there are always or almost, inevitably.

The point is that in the case of Android 11 for Nvidia Shield TV there seem to be quite a few bugs, some would say too many. In the last few hours on the web, mainly on Reddit, there has been a flood of reports, so much so that to summarize the protagonists without excessively weighing down the article it is advisable to use a bulleted list, with the risk of forgetting even some: many complain about the disappearance or malfunction of the Plex media server

problems with playback of HDR and HDR10 content

incorrect functioning of some apps (for example launchers or Kodi)

interruption of the integration between Android TV and Home Assistant

problems with the HDMI-CEC control service

sudden, random appearance of black screens but working audio

problems with the frame rate of the content

problems with Bluetooth connections in sleep mode

Random wakes of Shield TV from sleep mode

network mapping problems It is difficult to understand how many of these problems are attributable to the update to Android 11 and how many were already present before Nvidia updated its set-top-box. but certainly, regardless of their origin, these are recommendations that software and user experience editors should take seriously. So far Nvidia hasn’t commented on the reports.