Nvidia shield TV, the awaited update to Android 11 arrives

Have we really come to an end with the release of Android 11 and the new Shield Experience 9.0 for Shield TV? Almost certainly yes, but judging by the excellent work done to date some doubts may remain … just think that this update also concerns the first version of the set-top box released in 2015, like the most recent versions of 2017. and 2019.

Yet the arrival of Android 11 was in the air if we consider that the closed beta program had started in October 2021, so the final version release has finally been made available in these hours. But don’t expect sweeping changes or screaming additional features, as this new update brings with it a number of under-the-hood changes that aim to perfect an already great product, it really should be said.