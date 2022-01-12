Nvidia shield TV, the awaited update to Android 11 arrives

If on the one hand the decision to skip one version of Android, the tenth, to go directly from nine to eleven had displaced everyone, on the other hand it is undeniable that the Nvidia Shield TV set-top box is the best that has come out. in recent years from a software support point of view.
Have we really come to an end with the release of Android 11 and the new Shield Experience 9.0 for Shield TV? Almost certainly yes, but judging by the excellent work done to date some doubts may remain … just think that this update also concerns the first version of the set-top box released in 2015, like the most recent versions of 2017. and 2019.
Yet the arrival of Android 11 was in the air if we consider that the closed beta program had started in October 2021, so the final version release has finally been made available in these hours. But don’t expect sweeping changes or screaming additional features, as this new update brings with it a number of under-the-hood changes that aim to perfect an already great product, it really should be said.
But some news are still present and among these we find an updated GBoard which allows you to use your voice with Google Assistant to search and discover content in all search boxes. Also there is great news from an audio quality standpoint, as SHIELD now offers the support for aptX compatible Bluetooth headsets. We then find an improvement in the viewing experience with some apps, for example Google Play Movies which now supports Dolby Vision and HDR, finally comes the support to the 4K playback with Apple TV +.
Twitch has been updated to allow simultaneous gaming and streaming in high quality. Support has also been added for new model of additional Bluetooth keyboards and mice. And that’s not all, as the Shield 9.0 update brings some important news for users using GeForce Now, who will be able to take advantage of the support for the official Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation controllers, in addition to the SCUF controller. The update availability notification should have arrived in these hours, you just have to proceed with the update!