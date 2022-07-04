Nvidia Shield TV and GeForce Now, new features, bug fixes and many games arrive

- Advertisement -

Nvidia has started the release of the Shield Experience 9.1 for its products in the Shield TV family – and yes, once again it affects all models in the range, including the very first unit released way back in 2015. The novelty that stands out is the ability to automatically activate “game mode” on TVs that include a low latency mode. This happens when you launch a video game, a video game streaming app (think for example of Nvidia’s own GeForce NOW service) or, very interestingly, a video conferencing app.

The “listening mode” designed for those who play or watch movies at night – or in any case when in its vicinity there are people who sleep or do not want to be disturbed: the system automatically adjusts the sound levels according to the circumstances (for example, it lowers it when there are explosions or other loud noises and raises it when there is little dialogue perceptible) so that you can hear everything well even at low general volume. This technology only works if the audio signal is passed through an HDMI cable. Finally, NVIDIA has implemented notifications that help understand which microphone is active in case there is more than one connected to the system.

There are other minor novelties, for example the possibility to specify a workgroup and a custom password when connecting the device to the local network, and different ones related to the switching on logics – for example if you have a SHIELD Remote 2019 you can limit the reactivation to just pressing the power button and the Netflix one. On SHIELD Pro 2019 there is also support for upscaling via artificial intelligence for videos at 60 Hz (or 60 FPS) in HDR10. Not even a large array of bug fixes is missing; you can check the full changelog by following the SOURCE link.

[mb_related_posts1]

There are also updates for the streaming service GeForce NOW: the most important of all is probably that it is part of the Samsung Gaming Hub, a new application from the South Korean giant that has been distributed for a few hours in supported TVs and markets (Italy included), and which will be pre-installed on new compatible drives. In concrete terms, it means that GeForce NOW will in turn be pre-installed on many Samsung smart TVs, thus significantly expanding the pool of potential users. Also, like every month, there are several new compatible games:

Available from today 1st July:

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms (New release on Steam)

Disgaea 6 Complete (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Card Shark (Steam and Epic Games Store)

KartKraft (Steam)

Hotline Miami (Steam)

NASCAR 21: Ignition (Steam)

Available from June, extra to those previously announced:

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 (Epic Games Store)

The Cycle: Frontier (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Genshin Impact (Download from the official website)

It Takes Two (Steam and Origin)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Steam and Origin)

Skeleton Crew (Steam)

Supraland (Epic Games Store)

Coming in July:

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (from July 7 on Steam)

Sword and Fairy Inn 2 (starting July 8 on Steam)

Loopmancer (from July 13 on Steam)

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius (starting July 14 on Steam)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (from July 19th on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Grimstar: Welcome to the Savage Planet (from July 19th on Steam)

Sweet Transit (from July 28 on Steam)

Panzer Arena: Prologue (starting July 20 on Steam)

Hell Pie (from 21 July on Steam)

Turbo Sloths (from July 27 on Steam)

Arma Reforger (Steam)

Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue (Steam)

rFactor 2 (Steam)