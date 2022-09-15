NVIDIA Shield TV 4K on sale, take your television to a higher level!

- Advertisement -

Do you want to turn your television into a latest generation Smart TV and enjoy your favorite games in a simple way? Well pay attention, now you have it easier than ever thanks to this offer that the guys from PcComponentes leave us, and that is that we can buy an TV 4K for only €119.98 (its normal price is €144.99).

The NVIDIA Shield TV 4K will allow us to enjoy 4K content with Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, it offers HD video resolution scaling to 4K through artificial intelligence, it has an improved design, it comes with the integrated Google Assistant and it will give us access directly to all the contents of Google Play Games and to GeForce Now, the well-known NVIDIA cloud gaming service that, as we have already mentioned, can be used for free or under the subscription model.

- Advertisement -

In terms of power, the NVIDIA Shield TV 4K is at a high , since it has a Tegra X1+ chip equipped with a Maxwell GPU with 256 shaders, it is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM, it has 8 GB of storage space expandable via microSD and it has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also integrates Chromecast 4K.

Through GeForce Now we can enjoy more than 1,400 games with resolution up to 4K and 60 frames per second, depending on the modality that we have chosen, free or paid, and we will not have to buy the games that we have on the main digital distribution platforms, such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. I remind you that the GeForce Now payment method allows us to enjoy the full potential of a GeForce RTX 3080.

Taking advantage of this offer I confirm that this week the GeForce Now catalog has been expanded with seven new games:

Isonzo (New to Steam and the Epic Games Store)

Little Orpheus (New to Steam and the Epic Games Store)

QUBE 10th Anniversary (New on Steam)

Metal: Hellsinger (New on Steam)

Animal Shelter (Steam)

Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)

Startup Company (Returns to GeForce NOW, Steam)

- Advertisement -

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.