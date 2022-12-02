NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace: Professional graphics card is listed with high price in the US

In September, NVIDIA announced its new generation of video cards for professional applications, promising up to 4 times more performance than models with “Ampere” architecture. This Friday (02), the RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace appeared in online hardware stores with the supposed price it charges for the leap in performance. The graphics card appeared costing US$ 9,999 (about R$ 51,849) at CompSource and ShopBLT, which offer discounts so that the RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace can be purchased for “only” around $8,000. The pricing makes it clear that this component is only dedicated to high-performance workstations, not the gaming crowd.

It is worth remembering that the NVIDIA RTX A6000, predecessor video card of the RTX 6000, was presented with a suggested price of US$ 4,650 (about R$ 24 thousand, in the current conversion). - Advertisement - During the presentation of the new model, NVIDIA did not confirm its exact retail availability date, but we know that the GPU will hit the market in December. The sites signal that the RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace is “out of stock”, but its listing indicates launch will occur soon in the United States.

The graphics card is equipped with 76.3 billion transistors — the same amount as the AD102 GPU used in the GeForce RTX 4090 — with TSMC 4N lithography. The graphics chip has 18,176 CUDA cores and works with 48 GB of VRAM with error correction code (ECC) and 384-bit bus interface. The TDP of this component is 300W. As noted by HDBlog.itthe RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace cabinet measures 27 by 11 centimeters, so it brings a dual-slot form factor to compact workstations.

It is worth mentioning that the line for professionals is different from the “Hopper” family, composed of hardware for servers, data centers and supercomputers. The latest release from the “green team” in that department is the Hopper H100 GPU, which sports 4th generation Tensor cores to accelerate AI workloads.

