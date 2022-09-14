NVIDIA RTX 4090 Has Possible Leaked Images and is EEC Listed Ahead of Release

NVIDIA has already scheduled an event that can be dedicated to its new GeForce RTX GPUs on September 20th and today new on Baidu and the CEE (Eurasian Economic Commission) the RTX 4090 just like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. Ti: Founders Edition.

Starting with the images, we see what must be the Zoltac version of the GPU, which features 3 fans for heat dissipation, 4 large slots and a 16-pin PCIe Gen 5.0 (12VPWHR) connector, in addition to having four times the power, with 600W on 12 rails instead of 8. The GPU box has also been leaked, indicating that it will have dual BIOS support, Icestorm 3.0, Firestorm software and Spectra 2.0 RGB for lighting control.

The EEC listing cites Gigabyte models with the Aorus sub-brand. The document cites the number 24 in each of the 11 certified model numbers, which may indicate the GPU's VRAM, which may be equivalent to that present in the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti, however there is no mention of Xtreme, Elite, Turbo or Master, Gaming and Eagle only. Sources point out that the RTX 4090 should have 78% better performance in 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme compared to the RTX 3090 Ti, all thanks to 16,384 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X at 21Gbps with 384-bit bus and up to 1 bandwidth TB/s.