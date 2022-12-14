NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti specs leak suggesting 8GB VRAM and 220W TGP

The specifications of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti leaked this Tuesday (13). The fact happened a few days after the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 data sheets were leaked, the leaker of the latter being the same one who is bringing the details of the 4060 Ti card, the user ‘@kopite7kimi‘ on twitter. According to the publication, these should be the characteristics of the card:

PG190 still uses the CEM5 connector.

AD106-350-A1

4352FP32

8G 18Gbps GDDR6

32M L2

220W





Among the details that call attention in the post, it is worth mentioning that the GPU must use memories GDDR6 rather than GDDR6X🇧🇷 In addition, it will have a consumption of 220W, which is less than half compared to the most powerful card in the line, the RTX 4090, which will have a consumption of 450W. Compared to other cards in the lineup, the 4060 Ti has the lowest L2 Cache, with the RTX 4080 having twice as much (32MB versus 64MB). Regarding CUDA cores, the component continues with the lowest number, but is very close to what is found in its sister 4070: 4,352 x 5,888.

Overall, this can be an interesting card for anyone looking for a solution to play their games at 1080p resolution with good quality. However, you need to see if the price of the item will make your purchase worthwhile. In the meantime, we can only wait for news and the launch of the product on the market. Still about it, the publication of the leak generated some comments about the amount of VRAM (8GB) of the piece, which may not be enough to support the performance of the games.