Nvidia RTX 30 Super specifications leaked

As we saw yesterday leaked “by accident” between the specifications of the HP Envy 34 AIO, it seems certain that NVIDIA is preparing to the next presentation of their new RTX 30 Super graphics cards, possibly delayed until the beginning of next year, within the framework of CES 2020 that will take place in January.

And it is that although it could have been first about some kind of error, accidentally citing the RTX 3080 Super instead of the current model RTX 2080 Super, now new leaks are added that share the specifications of the complete family of these new GPUs.

Details come from the leaker’s Twitter account kopite7kimi, known for its good track record of hitting these types of products, being one of the first to reveal information about the Ampere lineup ahead of its launch last year.

Let’s make a summary.

3090S 10752 24GB G6X

3080S 8960 12GB G6X

3070S 5888 8G G6X

3060S 5632 12G G6

Although I doubt the specs of some of them and the name of 90S.

👀👀👀 – kopite7kimi (@ kopite7kimi) September 22, 2021

Unfortunately, the details shared are still somewhat scarce, citing exclusively the existence of RTX 30 Super models for the entire current graphics family, and the type and amount of VRAM that each one will have, ranging from 12 GB GDDR6 to 24 GB GDDR6X. However, adding other previous leaks, as shown in this Techspot graphic, we could already form an almost complete photograph of these GPUs.

Starting with the powerful RTX 3090 Super, we would find ourselves before a full GA102 GPU, offering 10,752 CUDA cores, representing a small increase of 2.4% over the RTX 3090. Thus, although no changes are expected with respect to its 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, it will be faster when working at more than 20 Gbps, aiming at a TGP of 50W higher than the RTX 3090, taking it up to 400W +.

For its part, the RTX 3080 Super will have two more SMs than its standard version, reaching as a result 8,960 CUDA cores. Thus, it is denied that this is the only model to change its memory with respect to the base model, speculating on the possible addition of another 2 GB to reach 12 GB.

Some changes that will be conspicuous by their absence in the RTX 3070 Super, which according to currently known data would be apparently identical to its predecessor, with the only change from the jump from a GDDR6 memory to GDDR6X.

Finally, in the same way that it happened with the RTX 2060 Super, the most significant update will come with the smaller model of the RTX 30 Super. And it is that the RTX 3060 Super will see an increase in SM from 28 to 44, from 3,584 to 5,632 CUDA cores. Unfortunately, this will be the only model to be left out of the use of GDDR6X memory.

That said, unfortunately we continue without being able to officially confirm any of these details, so we have no choice but to wait for the announcement by NVIDIA.