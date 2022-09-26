Nvidia rolls out update that fixes graphics card issues on Windows 11 22H2

It did not take long for to correct the problems encountered by its cards since the 22H2 update of Windows 11. Today, the manufacturer is deploying a patch which resolves all the concerns reported by users. We explain how to install it if you are concerned.

Last week, Microsoft rolled out the long-awaited Windows 11 22:2 update. to experience some problems. Indeed, it is not uncommon for Windows updates to be accompanied by bugs and 22 H2 is no exception to the rule.

Some users have reported being unable to perform the installation, although several solutions exist to work around this problem, as we have explained in this article. Even more problematic, other users have reported that their Nvidia graphics card was behaving strangely since the update. Big slowdowns, plummeting performance, image freezes, players have been having a hard time these past few days.

Install the latest Nvidia update to fix your graphics card

Until today, the only solution to solve this problem was to uninstall the Windows update to return to the previous version. Indeed, the problem comes from Windows 11 22H2, more precisely from its new graphical debugging tool which activates for no apparent reason. Fortunately, the green firm was particularly responsive and today announces that it is offering a patch for all users concerned.

The latest GeForce Experience (GFE) update, available in beta in version 3.26, therefore solves all the technical problems mentioned above. If you have encountered these, we advise you to install it without delay. To do this, you have two options. You can go to this link to download the update, or go to the GeForce Experience settings and check the box Allow experimental features.