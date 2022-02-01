NVIDIA releases new drivers for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 is one of the most important games planned for the first quarter of this year, especially from the technological point of view since, as we have told you in previous articles, it will come with ray tracing applied to both lighting and reflections, and also to shadows. This means that it will join the select club of titles that make advanced use of said technology, a club to which gems such as Control, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and Cyberpunk 2077 already belong.

Hopefully that implementation of ray tracing will end up having a pretty big impact on performance, but luckily we can compensate it with the DLSS (if we have a GeForce RTX 20 or higher graphics card), as Techland has confirmed that Dying Light 2 will support such intelligent image reconstruction and rescaling technology. I look forward to sharing a technical analysis of Dying Light 2 with you next week, and I will test it on both the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3050.

NVIDIA already has everything ready to welcome Dying Light 2, and the green giant has just released the new drivers GeForce Game Ready version 511.65, which are optimized to get the most out of that title. To download them, you just have to enter this link, select the model of your graphics card and the operating system you use and that’s it, the download and installation process will be completed in a few minutes, without you having to restart your computer.

These new drivers also support the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile graphics cardswhich NVIDIA presented last January at CES 2022. Both graphics solutions incorporate the technologies that define the fourth generation Max-Q range, are prepared to move games in 1440p smoothly and adapt smoothly to different designs and formats, which means that they will be integrated into both traditional gaming laptops and lighter models.

What will I need to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

We already know the official requirements thanks to Techland, but I want to give you a series of conclusions that I have been able to draw after analyzing that official list so that you have a little clearer ideas. The first thing that jumps out is that Dying Light 2 it will not be very demanding with the CPUthis is evident when we see that we can move it with a processor of four cores and four threads, although it is likely that with this configuration we will end up having “stuttering” problems.

The optimal minimum level will be a CPU of four cores and eight threadsalthough we can scratch a little more performance with a chip of six cores and twelve threads. As for the IPC, any processor that is at the level of Skylake or a second generation Ryzen will fall within the recommended minimum, and should be able to move the game without problems. However, while Dying Light 2 isn’t going to be demanding when it comes to cores and threads, it is will scale on processors that have a higher IPCand a higher clock frequency.

As for RAM, 8 GB is the minimum that Techland has given. As it is a cross-platform game that has been developed on the basis of PS4 and Xbox One, I am quite convinced that this figure will be enough to play it with guarantees, and we shouldn’t have any problems, beyond some slight micropull.

Where Dying Light 2 is going to be demanding is on the GPU. To play it in 1080p, low quality and 30 FPS we will need a GTX 1050 Ti or a Radeon RX 560 with 4 GB of graphics memory. I like to think that, even with that configuration, we can place some setting in betweenlike the quality of the textures for example, but I can’t confirm it yet.

With a team that has, for example, a Core i7 6700K or a Ryzen 5 2500X, 8 GB of RAM and a Radeon RX 580 8 GB or a GTX 1060 6 GB, we should be able to play Dying Light 2 in 1080p and medium quality while maintaining good fluidity. Obviously, to activate ray tracing we will need, at a minimum, an RTX 2060 or a Radeon RX 6600. I’m not naming the RX 6500 XT because that graphics card won’t have enough power to deal with that technology.