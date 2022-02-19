Tech NewsGaming

NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer: Identifying Latency

By: Brian Adam

As important as trying to reduce it, having tools like NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer to be able to measure the latency of our systems It is also a key factor when it comes to improving our personal performance when playing, whether from home in a competitive game against friends, or in a professional eSports competition in which, surely, a few milliseconds can make a difference than usual. more important.

And that is precisely what it offers us NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer. a new measurement tool which, as you may have already deduced from its name, is based on NVIDIA Reflex technology, this manufacturer’s proposal for developers that, thanks to the set of APIs in its SDK, allows them to measure and reduce the latency of the rendering process of their titles. Something key to avoid frustrating gaming experiences due to poor optimization of the graphics section of your games.

For gamers, having a tool like NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer offers them, at the same time, a tool with which to have pinpoint knowledge of their system’s performance with compatible games, in order to adapt their style of play to it, but also to identify possible problems in your systems, of verifying that at a certain moment the latency has increased with respect to the usual average. In this way, and having this knowledge, they will be able to adopt the necessary measures to solve possible problems.

In terms of its accuracy, the measurements provided by NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, which are dynamic and constantly updated during gameplay, is comparable, according to NVIDIA, to which a camera capable of capturing 1,000 frames per second would offeror but, of course, without the economic investment that would be necessary to put an independent measurement system into operation.

NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer relies on three key elements: uAn RTX Series 20 or RTX Series 30 graphics card, a monitor with NVIDIA g-sync technology, and a compatible mouse With this new solution, it will need to be connected and configured in a specific way. Thanks to this combination, the system will be able to detect when each click occurs on it and, then, how long it takes for the action associated with said mouse click to be displayed on the screen. This measurement is not punctual, but will be carried out with each mouse click, and the result of the measurement will be shown in an overlay on the game image.

Performance has long been an important factor in the world of gaming, but for some time now, professionalization, even by players who do it exclusively for pleasure, is becoming more and more present. The hardware has been adapting to this demand and the equation is completed with solutions such as NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, with which to obtain the necessary metrics to optimize both the settings and the style of play itself.

