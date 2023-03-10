NVIDIA produces another version of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a new die

A NVIDIA started producing a version of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a new die. The variant is named as AD102-301 and it is believed to have a much smaller impact on GPU production materials costs.
Although the manufacturer has not officially announced any kind of change between the previous AD102-300-A1 GPU and the new AD102-301-A1, the truth is that there are enough differences for the BIOS of each GPU to be different.
The information was first released on the Reddit forum by a customer who purchased an RTX 4090 Founder Edition and noticed that the board shipped was one of the first to feature the AD102-301 GPU. Rumors about the move had been circulating for some time.
Looking closer, the owner noticed that his RTX 4090 FE had a new model ID in GPU-Z. The Device PCI ID is the same, but the sub ID has changed. This means BIOS flash with AD102-300 based model must not be supported.
The maximum wattage limit for this variant is lower than the original SKU. Instead of 1.1V, the maximum voltage supposedly goes to 1.07V. It’s still unclear if this is true and if only the Founders Edition is ‘affected’ by this cap.
The new maximum voltage was confirmed via MSI Afterburner and ASUS GPU Tweak voltage/frequency curve editors. Despite these changes, the maximum voltage remains at 1.07V. This change is expected to have no negative impact on performance.