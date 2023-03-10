NVIDIA produces another version of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a new die

A NVIDIA started producing a version of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a new die. The variant is named as AD102-301 and it is believed to have a much smaller impact on GPU production materials costs. Although the manufacturer has not officially announced any kind of change between the previous AD102-300-A1 GPU and the new AD102-301-A1, the truth is that there are enough differences for the BIOS of each GPU to be different.





The information was first released on the Reddit forum by a customer who purchased an RTX 4090 Founder Edition and noticed that the board shipped was one of the first to feature the AD102-301 GPU. Rumors about the move had been circulating for some time. - Advertisement - Looking closer, the owner noticed that his RTX 4090 FE had a new model ID in GPU-Z. The Device PCI ID is the same, but the sub ID has changed. This means BIOS flash with AD102-300 based model must not be supported.



