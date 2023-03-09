5G News
NVIDIA plans to use TSMC's Arizona facility to make chips, says CEO

Abraham
NVIDIA plans to use TSMC's Arizona facility to make chips, says CEO
The CEO of NVIDIA, Jen-Hsun Huang, revealed that the company plans to use TSMC’s chip manufacturing facilities in Arizona, United States, to produce its hardware. The executive also commented on the Artificial Intelligence market.

In response to the question about Taiwan’s on-site chip production facilities, Huang stated, “sure, let’s use Arizona”. A TSMC is building a factory in the state in hopes of receiving subsidies from the US government.


In an interview with CNBC, Jen-Hsun Huang said the company achieved revenue of US$1.8 billion (about 9.2 billion) in the last quarter of 2022, which represents a drop of 46% compared to the same period in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that this result is credited to the drop in demand for new video cards for gamers and also to the intense decrease in the market for cryptocurrency mining equipment, which left many GPUs on the shelves.

This whole scenario forced NVIDIA to have to bet on other areas, such as investment in the development of GPUs dedicated to supercomputers, which are already playing a key role in the development of Artificial intelligence.

Patchday: SAP admins should act now

NVIDIA has come a long way since then, and its technologies are employed in places as diverse as ChatGPT, healthcare, and supercomputers. In fact, AI will be a focus of the company’s annual developer conference.

