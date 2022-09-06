NVIDIA may launch GeForce RTX 4080 in 12GB and 16GB options with 23Gbps memory, rumor says

NVIDIA may release two versions of its high-end “Ada Lovelace” generation graphics card. According to a leaker’s post MEGAsizeGPU last Monday (05), the RTX 4080 can follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and be available in two video options: 12 GB or 16 GB. The source adds that both models must be ed at the same time, and despite sharing the same name, they will have different core configuration and internal circuitry. The 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 would have a 12-layer PCB, while the 12GB version would adopt a 10-layer PCB only. Check out more details below.

The 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to be the flagship model of the duo, as it can be targeted at both OEM and consumer-facing partner manufacturers, with a customizable reference design by companies like ASUS, Gigabyte and Zotac. Last year, the hardware giant adopted a similar strategy with the GeForce RTX 3080 which originally launched with 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM in September 2020, but received an enhanced version with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM in early 2022. that the 12GB version has a bigger bus and more CUDA cores.

NVIDIA is likely to also improve the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AD103 GPU, should it ever be released. The manufacturer could enable a greater number of cores and improve the capacity of its bus. It is speculated that this video card will have 256-bit interfacewhich is much less than the 384-bit of the RTX 3080. As for the 12 GB version, little is known, but its alleged lower capacities lead us to believe that it will be a cheaper model. Since both graphics cards will be released at the same time, consumers will have greater choice with the debut of NVIDIA's next-generation hardware. the leaker @kopite7kimi of Twitter believes that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB will have the PG141-SKU340/341 circuit, indicating that the graphics card will feature an AD104 GPU, but there is still no consensus on this rumor, given that this would represent an exacerbated difference in the core count. compared to 16GB GeForce RTX 4080, with AD103 GPU.

GTC 2022 will take place from the 19th of September and promises to bring details about the Ada Lovelace architecture. NVIDIA doesn't mention the "GeForce RTX" family that will rival AMD and its Radeon RX 7000 Series, but the expectation is that the first information about the next generation will be revealed at the event. What do you expect from the next NVIDIA graphics cards? Comment!

