Nvidia made the presentation of new proposals in the field of the metaverse

The has become a premise adopted by more and more companies in the technology sector in the development of their projects.

The last of them has been , who through the SIGGRAPH conference 2022 has presented a set of software innovations aimed at optimizing the of graphics and establishing a closer relationship between the metaverse and artificial intelligence.

Thus, Nvidia introduced the Nvidia Omniverse Avatar Cloud Enginea set of tools and services that will make it possible to create virtual assistants supported by AI.

Also, Nvidia announced the different efforts it is carrying out to raise capabilities in the generation of computer graphics in order to implement them within metaverse applications.

As part of those initiatives, Nvidia introduced its library NeuralVBDwhich is a novelty in the open source library OpenVBD focused on sparse volume data.

Added to this, the company is applying improvements to the open source format Universal Scene Description (USD) with the purpose of contributing to the development of metaverse applications. In this regard, the vice president of AI research at Nvidia, Sanja Fidler, expressed:

3D content is especially critical for the metaverse as we need to put things into the virtual world […] We believe that AI is existential for 3D content creation, especially for the metaverse.

Computer graphics have come a long way, where they are no longer seen as simple rendered imagesbut as a resource that can be very useful when applied within the concept of neural graphs.

In addition, Fidler explains that through neural graphics it is possible to take advantage of AI capabilities to incorporate them into some parts of the graphic process.

In this way, different types of applications would be favored by getting their graphics acceleration. Accompanying this announcement was also the of Kaolin WISP Y NeuralVDBa pair of new software development kits (SDKs) that take advantage of the power granted by neural graphs and use it in the creation and presentation of animations and 3D objects.

In the case of Kaolin WISP, this refers to a extension of a learning library auto housed inside PyTorch which has been designed with the purpose of facilitating deep learning in 3D.

Regarding this tool, Fidler points out that its operation lies in the neural fields, which constitute a subset of neural graphics that focuses its actions on the representation of 3D images, as well as on the use of neural techniques for content creation. .