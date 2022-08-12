NVIDIA made a GeForce GTX 2080, how is it different from the GeForce RTX 2080?

- Advertisement -

The green giant made a very important change with the arrival of the Turing architecture, and as many of our readers will know, it abandoned the GTX nomenclature in favor of RTX, quite a statement of intent since the “R” referred to ray tracinga technology that made a big bet on by introducing RT cores in Turing, specialized hardware that provides ray-tracing acceleration.

With that NVIDIA move too facilitated iation of graphics cards that have dedicated hardware to accelerate ray tracing, and also DLSS, from those that do not. Personally, it was a success, because it establishes a very simple and easy to understand differentiation, the GTX graphics cards lack both features, and the GeForce RTX include them.

Interestingly, the NVIDIA CEO himself joked about the possible announcement of the GeForce GTX 1180, a generation of graphics cards that ultimately did not reach the market, but that joke was half true, since we have been able to confirm that those in green came to produce units of the GeForce GTX 20, specifically a GeForce GTX 2080. Interesting, right? Surely you are wanting to know how that graphics card differs from a GeForce RTX 2080, and the answer may surprise you: only in the name and in small nuances of design.

The GeForce GTX 2080 is a GeForce RTX 2080, without more. The only differences are in the change of the nomenclature “GTX” in favor of “RTX”, in the absence of the logo in the central part, although it is something normal since the only units that exist are engineering samples that were not intended reach the general consumer market, and in the LED lighting on the side, located in the “GeForce GTX” logo, which is not green, but white.

The specifications of that GeForce GTX 2080 are the same as the GeForce RTX 2080:

TU104 graphic core.

2,944 shaders.

GPU at 1,515 MHz-1,710 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

184 texturing units.

64 raster units.

256 bit bus.

8 GB of GDDR6 memory at 14 GHz effective.

368 tensor cores.

46 RT cores.

That graphics card was bought on eBay for approximately $360, and at the moment it seems that it has only been used to mine cryptocurrencies, a shame, since it is a true collector’s item, not in vain. the only GeForce GTX capable of accelerating ray tracing and moving DLSS.