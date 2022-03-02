Tech News

NVIDIA leak points to a new Nintendo Switch

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

As a result of the cyberattack and the great leak in which NVIDIA has been involved, it seems that some files related to what it could be a new generation of the SoC he developed for the Nintendo Switch.

This has been highlighted by TechPowerUp, who have been compiling a list of leaked files and some of the references found by some well-known leakers to highlight the appearance of a folder called NVN2in apparent reference to a second generation of the NVNDLSS driver, made up of various files such as “nvndlss.cpp”, “nvn_dlss.cpp” and “nvn_dlss_backend.h”; as well as various files that appear to reference the T239 (identified as Dane/Black Knight internally by NVIDIA), an 8nm chip that seems very likely to be designed for the long-awaited Nintendo Switch Pro, and based on Ampere, could even add support for ray tracing and DLSS 2.2 technology.

Read:

What is a Mesh Wi-Fi network and what is it for?

And it is that previously there was speculation about a possible Nintendo Switch with DLSS 2.0, since currently the console lacks the necessary capabilities and hardware to offer a true graphic improvement beyond the change offered by the Nintendo Switch OLED.

NVIDIA NVN2 Nintendo Switch Pro SoC

However, as always, it should be noted that at the moment everything we are dealing with here, although undoubtedly promising, it is still unofficial information, so we still cannot ensure the arrival of this console with complete certainty. That said, despite the update brought about by the arrival of the Switch OLED, the original model already has more than 4 years behind ithaving fallen behind the last generation of Sony and Microsoft.

And it is that we can’t stop getting excited given the possibility of the arrival of a possible new console that would once again open Nintendo to competition, especially with the incorporation of these technologies in the face of some of the titles already expected and in development, such as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Previous articleVivo X Fold specs leak: 8-inch 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, according to Digital Chat Station
Next articleGran Turismo 7 Recensione: simulazione accessibile con qualche compromesso
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Game Reviews

Gran Turismo 7 Recensione: simulazione accessibile con qualche compromesso

Abbiamo trascorso molte ore al volante del gioco di corse Polyphony Digital: le nostre impressione definitive sulla nuova...
Tech News

NVIDIA leak points to a new Nintendo Switch

As a result of the cyberattack and the great leak in which NVIDIA has been involved, it seems...
Android

Vivo X Fold specs leak: 8-inch 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, according to Digital Chat Station

Vivo is close to unveiling new devices and one of them happens to be the company's...
Apple

Kodi, goodbye to TVAddons: fine of 19.5 million dollars for the founder

Adam Lackman, founder of TVAddons, has announced that he will pay $ 19.5 million fine for copyright infringement....

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.