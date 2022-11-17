Nvidia is preparing an RTX 4060 as powerful and much cheaper than an RTX 3070

The GeForce RTX 4060 is making headlines for the first time. An executive from Lenovo claims that the graphics card will be 20% more powerful than the RTX 3060, which would put it at the level of the RTX 3070. The price, meanwhile, would be closer to that of the RTX 3060 Ti , or about $350.

The RTX 4080 has barely been released when the first rumors about the RTX 4060 surface. It is to WolStame, an executive at Lenovo that we are this information, which he published on his Weibo account. According to the latter, the graphics card will be marketed from next year and will be aimed, like its predecessor, at players looking for good performance at a reasonable price.

Indeed, WolStame claims that the RTX 4060 will be 20% more powerful than the RTX 3060. In fact, it should be at the same level as the RTX 3070. The first advantage is then that of price: the graphics card would be 10% more expensive than the RTX 3060, which, if we refer to the MSRP of this last, would give a fare of about $350 for the new GPU, which is $150 less than the RTX 3070.

First RTX 4060 information surfaces

Another significant advantage: the RTX 4060 would offer much better energy efficiency than its predecessors. Indeed, while the RTX 3060 and its Ti version both have a 200W TGP, the RTX 4060 would have on its side a TGP between 150W and 180W. Which, we will agree, is a big leap in the right direction if the GPU offers the same performance as the RTX 3070.

A small shadow, however, darkens the picture. To achieve such a level of performance at a low price, the RTX 3060 will have to rely largely on DLSS 3.0. To take full advantage of ray tracing and the best possible graphics, players will therefore need to make do with compatible games with Nvidia technology.

For now, it is expected that the RTX 4060 will be officially introduced around the middle of 2023. Nvidia will certainly prefer to present its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, scheduled for January 3, as a priority.