Nvidia is already stopping selling its RTX 3000s to focus on the next generation

Nvidia is already stopping selling its RTX 3000s to focus on the next generation

Hardware

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
Nvidia seems to be eager to turn the page and encourage gamers to switch to its new generation of graphics cards, the RTX 3000 Founders Edition having all been removed from the official online store.

RTX Nvidia
Credit: dmegiasp / 123RF

Nvidia has made a major change in its catalog of products that were offered on its website. Indeed, the American giant has quite simply removed from sale its graphics cards of the previous generationi.e. the RTX 3000 series.

The company has until now sold Founders Edition versions, that is to say models concocted by itself, and not by a third party such as MSI, ASUS or Gigabyte. In total, these are several references that have left the shopincluding the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti.

Nvidia highlights its 4000 series graphics cards

By removing its 3000 series graphics cards from its site, Nvidia is likely indicating that it has stopped production, and thatit will now focus on the new RTX 4000s. Among them, we find the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 Ti. They should soon be joined by other references in just a few weeks.

The American giant is therefore now highlighting its new generation of graphics cards, which all offer a significant performance leap compared to the previous generation. These are also essential if you want to take full advantage of the latest games on the market, including the port of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. Indeed, the game requires an RTX 4080 to play in 4K.

For the less fortunate gamers, note that GeForce RTX 3000 series still available at major retailers, which means that these graphics cards are not going to disappear from the market overnight. It will also be possible to buy other references once the Founders Edition models are definitely out of stock. It remains to be seen how long these will still be available.

