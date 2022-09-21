NVIDIA introduces RTX Remix, which lets you remaster and add ray tracing to games

During its participation in GTC 2022, presented a series of new features, including the new RTX 40 GPU line and DLSS 3 technology. New highlights include NVIDIA RTX Remix, a modding platform for creating RTX s of classic .

In recent years, the concern with preserving classic games and being able to replay them on current platforms has become a growing concern for gamers, which has been reflected in the launch of platforms such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. , which offer catalogs with many classic games, including even remastered versions. - Advertisement - Looking to further revitalize this collection, NVIDIA this week announced NVIDIA RTX Remix, a feature that will form part of NVIDIA Omniverse, an easily extensible platform used for 3D design collaboration and realistic, scalable, multi-GPU simulation in real time. This is how the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are, the new gaming phones from ASUS