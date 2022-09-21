HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNVIDIA introduces RTX Remix, which lets you remaster and add ray tracing...

NVIDIA introduces RTX Remix, which lets you remaster and add ray tracing to games

By Abraham
NVIDIA introduces RTX Remix, which lets you remaster and add ray tracing to games
During its participation in GTC 2022, nvidia presented a series of new features, including the new RTX 40 GPU line and DLSS 3 technology.

New highlights include NVIDIA RTX Remix, a modding platform for creating RTX remasters of classic games.

In recent years, the concern with preserving classic games and being able to replay them on current platforms has become a growing concern for gamers, which has been reflected in the launch of platforms such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. , which offer catalogs with many classic games, including even remastered versions.

Looking to further revitalize this collection, NVIDIA this week announced NVIDIA RTX Remix, a feature that will form part of NVIDIA Omniverse, an easily extensible platform used for 3D design collaboration and realistic, scalable, multi-GPU simulation in real time.

RTX Remix allows modders to easily capture game assets, automatically enhance materials with powerful AI tools, and quickly enable GeForce RTX technologies like Ray Tracing and DLSS.

This certainly offers an infinite range of possibilities for developers and gamers, even more so when we consider that older games did not have these features.

RTX Remix was used by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios to reimagine Valve’s iconic Portal game. Advanced graphics features like Full Ray Tracing and DLSS 3 give the game a stunning new look and feel. Portal with RTX will launch as free, official downloadable add-on content in November, just in time for the game’s 15th anniversary.

So, what do you think of this new tool?

