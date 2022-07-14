NVIDIA gives away DOOM Eternal and Ghostwire Tokyo when you buy a GeForce RTX 30

- Advertisement -

The normalization of the stock of graphics cards, and the stabilization of demand, have caused the prices of the GeForce RTX 30 to be in a clear downward trend. However, this has not finished giving a big boost to sales, a reality to which NVIDIA has responded with a quite interesting promotion: give away DOOM Eternal, its two DLCs and Ghostwire Tokyo.

Both games have an outstanding technical section, use ray tracing and support DLSS technology, so it is understandable that NVIDIA has chosen them to shape this new promotion, since they are prepared to take full advantage of the RT cores, dedicated to accelerating ray tracing, and the tensor cores, specialized in AI, that mount the graphics cards GeForceRTX 30.

To get this pack of games, called “Face your Demons”, we have to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card or higher, both in its desktop versions and in the Mobile variants, before August 1. It is important, yes, that you make sure that the model you have chosen is included in the promotion.

We will receive a coupon that we can use to redeem these games, and we will have until September to activate them. It is important that you take into account the deadlines that we have indicated so that you do not miss the promotion or the activation time, but you also have to remember that the number of units available is limited, so it can end earlier if they run out.

The GeForce RTX 3080 offers such high performance that it is capable of running games with complete fluidity in 4K, and can even work with ray tracing in said resolution without any problem. The GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are the most powerful graphics solutions on the market, and due to their configurations with 24 GB of graphics memory they are more focused on those professionals who want to unify work and leisure in the same team.

In another order of things, NVIDIA has taken advantage of the announcement of this new promotion to also confirm Other interesting news:

NVIDIA Reflex arrives at five new games

Deep Rock Galactic, which reduces latency by 36%. The game also supports DLSS and DLAA.

LEAP, which reduces latency by 50%. Also, it supports NVIDIA DLSS.

ICARUS, which improves latency by 48%. The title supports DLSS and ray tracing.

Nine to Five, which lowers latency by 30%.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which will arrive with support for NVIDIA Reflex, DLSS and ray tracing.

Two new monitors become G-Sync compatible

AOC AGON PRO AG274QG.

ViewSonic Gaming ELITE XG321UG.

New NVIDIA Reflex Compatible Mice

Cooler Master’s MM720.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless.

Lenovo Legion’s M300S.

I remind you, before finishing, that a monitor compatible with G-Sync is one of the most interesting updates that we can do to greatly improve our equipment, since we will enjoy an experience free from tearing and stuttering.