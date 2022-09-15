NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: video card appears in Vietnamese store costing more than R$ 10 thousand

is expected to announce new graphics cards soon, but international stores seem to be moving forward with their “pre-order”. As discovered by leaker @I_Leak_VN from Twitter on Tuesday (13), the RTX 4090, the most advanced model of the “Ada Lovelace” family, began to be announced by a Vietnamese retailer at a hefty price. AZPC is a computer and hardware store that has opened “orders” for two GeForce RTX 4090 models. The “Basic” would cost 50 million dong (about R$10,952)while a “Premium” model would cost 60 million dongs, that is, more than BRL 13,000 — much higher than that charged by the GeForce RTX 3090.

AZPC workstation store has RTX 4090 pre-order price. I think this is the most realistic price because Vietnam also had this price when the new RTX 3090 was released. – Basic RTX 4090 version: 50 million VND (2100 USD)

– Premium RTX 4090 version: 60 million VND (2520 USD) pic.twitter.com/D3I23R1Lkb — I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) September 14, 2022 Microsoft Paint, about to hit the Microsoft Store

The seller did not reveal any information about the graphics cards, except that “their performance is still unknown and stock is limited”. - Advertisement - There are many doubts about the veracity of the prices charged by the store. The GeForce RTX 3090 was launched with a suggested price of US$ 1,499, that is, around R$ 7,729. While there’s a lot of expectation that the GeForce RTX 4090 will double the performance of its predecessor, it’s unlikely the same will happen with its price.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the “Ti” version of the video card hit the market with a suggested price of US$ 1,999. Its specs included a clock of 1.86 GHz and performance rated at 40 TFLOPs, 11% higher than the standard model. Some say the GeForce RTX 4090 will surpass the 100 TFLOPs mark.

NVIDIA is not yet explicitly commenting on the GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards, but it is certain that it will host a talk especially dedicated to the line during the next edition of GTC 2022. The “GeForce Beyond” event should be broadcast on September 20 at 12:00, and will feature a presentation by CEO Jensen Huang. What do you expect from the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards? Comment!

