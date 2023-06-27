NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti: unreleased graphics card leaks in image with giant heatsink

- Advertisement -

The GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is a supposed video card that NVIDIA would be preparing as a successor to the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, although many believe that the model may have been designed to replace the TITAN RTX "Turing" from 2018. On Sunday (25) , the user @ExperteVallah of Twitter released new images of this unprecedented hardware. At least four slots thick, the graphics card appears to have a gigantic passive heatsink to control the temperature of its graphics processor. The images do not show the fan configuration, but it does show that the component would have the same single 12-pin connector as the GeForce RTX 4090. Check out the photos:

It is possible to deduce that the Photographed model is just a design prototype, since there is no circuitry in its ports for HDMI or DisplayPort input. Only the heatsink, shroud, backplate and wiring for the 16-pin connector are present. Another detail that can be seen is the separate printed circuit board (PCB) connector which, unlike the RTX 40 series graphics cards, will use a wired extender that goes through the heatsink and passes to the other side of the case.

After rumors that it would be cancelled, the Titan RTX 40 “Ada” may end up reaching the market as the “RTX 4090 Ti”, reinforcing its goal of attracting players and creators who are not worried about shelling out exorbitant amounts for high performance. To compare, GeForce RTX 4090 was launched for US$ 1,599 (about R$ 7,629). It is worth remembering that, in January, the same video card had appeared in leaked images with a similar design. It is assumed that this model would use an AD102-450-A1 GPU clocked at 2.9 GHz, 48 GB of VRAM and a 384-bit bus. The performance of the RTX 4090 Ti would be above 100 TFLOPS, that is, it could be 21% more powerful than the RTX 4090.

